Gyms begin to reopen in Iowa amid COVID-19

Friday marked reopening day for many businesses across Iowa, including gyms.

The Bettendorf Ultimate Fitness reopend on Friday. (KWQC)

TV6 spoke to Bettendorf Ultimate Fitness staff and gym members about what it’s like to be back.

“The club looks a lot different than it did two months ago,” said Koral Martin, Bettendorf Ultimate Fitness Owner & Manager. “It’s a lot cleaner - cleaner than it’s ever been in our 30 years of being here.”

“It feels so good to finally be out and see my gym family,” said Meg Jefferson, a member at the gym.

While Jefferson is excited to see her gym friends, she can’t get too close.

“Every other cardio piece is taped off,” Martin said.

While Iowa Governor Reynolds gave fitness centers the OK to open, their capacity is limited.

“We have to stay below 50% of fire code capacity, which for us is 174,” Martin said.

Ultimate Fitness staff said they deep cleaned the gym during the two months they were closed.

“It’s hard to do some of that stuff when you’re open every day 17 hours a day,” Martin said.

Tanning beds and the smoothie bar will run the same, however gym class sizes will be reduced when they restart on Monday.

The amenities can also be enjoyed by Illinois Ultimate Fitness members, whose gyms are still closed due to the pandemic.

“I’m ok with everybody coming over here,” Jefferson said. “Everyone has to live their lives.”

“A lot of them have been itching to workout and get healthier,” Martin said.

However, not all Iowa gyms will allow Illinois residents to use their facilities.

For example, Davenport and Bettendorf YMCA’s will not allow Moline or Rock Island members to use its gyms. The only way that would be allowed is if people purchase memberships on the Iowa side.

The Scott County Family YMCA Executive Director told TV6 its locations plan to open on Monday.