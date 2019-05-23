HAVlife Foundation announces launch of football camp led by former NFL player

The HAVlife Foundation announced on Thursday the launch of Camp MVP, a two-day football camp led by former NFL player and University of Iowa standout Julian Vandervelde.

The HAVlife Foundation is a local charity that serves the youth in the Quad Cities.

Camp MVP will be a two-day football camp that focuses on the fundamentals of the game, character, leadership skills, nutrition and much more. Camp coaches will range from men that have played the game at the highest level of collegiate competition to former and current NFL players.

With college coaches in attendance, the goal is to give the kids a better chance at being recruited and teach them how to play the game in the safest way possible.

Camp MVP will be held on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 at the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Kids interested in joining must be entering grades 5-12 this fall. You can register online at https://quadcities.havlife.org/. Just go to events and find "Camp MVP."