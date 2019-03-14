/ H.E.B. pan recalled due to laceration hazard

H.E.B. is recalling around 12,000 sauté pans due to a laceration hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The glass lid can crack or shatter during normal use, posing a laceration hazard, CPSC says. H.E.B. has received eight reports of the glass lid cracking or shattering, including one report of an eye injury.

The product is called “Kitchen & Table 5.5 qt. Sauté Pan with glass lid,” says CPSC. The pans are sold in red and gray. Only pans with a date code from 05/2018 through 12/2018 are included in the recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pans with glass lid and return them to H.E.B. for a full refund. H.E.B. sells this product online and at H.E.B. stores in Texas.

See the full report here.

