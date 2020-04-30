HESCO Barrier Breach Happened One Year Ago Today

Mid afternoon on April 30th, 2019 HESCO barriers in downtown Davenport failed after keeping the mighty Mississippi River at bay for several weeks. The river would continue to rise in the next few days to it's record level of 22.7 ft on May 2nd. It would also continue to be a major flood stage for a record 52 straight days!

This year we haven't got to major flood stage in the QC and the current river level is just under 13 feet, nearly 10 feet lower than last year at this time!