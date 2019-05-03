HESCO Group: "No structural fault of the barrier" that led to downtown Davenport flooding

Officials with the HESCO Group said their investigation shows "no structural fault of the barrier."

The failure of a HESCO barrier at River Drive and Pershing Avenue caused floodwaters from the rising Mississippi River to spill into portions of downtown Davenport and led to the evacuation of several areas.

The company deployed investigators to Davenport to examine the failure.

"Following initial investigations we believe that either the flood conditions caused the road surface beneath the barrier to give way or the river crested over the height of the barrier," HESCO said in a statement.

The statement continued: "Our investigation so far indicates that there was no structural fault of the barrier. As a company, we have extensive experience as the last line of defense against threats of all kinds. We fully appreciate the immense pressure the unpredictable nature of flood fighting puts on local resources and communities and design our products to not just meet but exceed all the relevant standards."

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.