HESCO to investigate what caused barrier failure leading to downtown Davenport flooding

The HESCO Group said it has investigators on the ground looking into what caused a temporary flood barrier to fail in Davenport Tuesday flooding portions of downtown.

The company told TV6 they're hoping to find out what gave way on the barrier.

"Our teams are on the ground and we will know more soon," HESCO Group said.

The failure of a HESCO barrier at River Drive and Pershing Avenue caused floodwaters from the rising Mississippi River to spill into portions of downtown Davenport and led to the evacuation of several areas.

Company officials had no other information available. TV6 has reached out to the city for comment.