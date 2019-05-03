HIV drugs stop transmission of virus, study says

A new study shows HIV treatment eliminates the risk of passing on the virus to others.

Study shows people who control their HIV infections to undetectable viral levels can not transmit the disease to others.

The study of nearly 1,000 gay male couples, where one partner with HIV took antiretroviral therapy (ART), found no new cases of transmission to the HIV-negative partner during sex without a condom.

“What this study really shows is that risk of transmission is zero with ART treatment, and that’s quite new and important,” said Alison Rodger, a co-leader of the research and a professor at the University College London.

Over 8 years, just 15 of the HIV-negative men were infected and genetic testing showed all of them were infected by different partners.

The report, published in The Lancet medical journal, shows that using ART to suppress HIV to undetectable levels renders it incapable of transmission during sex.

An earlier study proved the same thing among heterosexual couples.

Still, accessibility to HIV testing and treatment are likely to remain hurdles to curbing HIV.

President Donald Trump pledged in February to eliminate HIV transmissions in the United States over the next 10 years.

But some critics are skeptical. They point to the White House cutting millions of dollars from AIDS and HIV prevention programs last year.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.