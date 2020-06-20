Habitat for Humanity QC dedicates 117th home to family of 5

A mother of four can finally call her house a home after Habitat for Humanity of the Quad Cities, dedicated their 117th house to her family in East Moline through their homeownership program.

"A place we can call our own, come to at night and rest our heads," Akouvi Tossou said, the oldest daughter of Abla Koli, the new homeowner.

Koli came to the United States from Togo roughly two decades ago and later found a job here in the Quad Cities. She joined the non-profit’s homeownership program in 2018 in hopes of building a home for her and her four children, Akouvi, 18, Ezechiel, 13, Elizabeth, 3, and Ester, 1.

"It gives them stability. It gives them strength,” said Jan Trimble, Family Services Director and Volunteer Coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of the Quad Cities. This dedication, House #117, was bittersweet for Trimble. She’s retiring at the end of the month.

"These dedications are an extremely important part of their homeownership journey and kind of the beginning of a new homeownership journey as they will be paying their mortgage now and living in their home and supplying a decent and affordable house for their children," Trimble said, "It gives them self confidence that they are able to do cause in working this program..it's hard work”

Through the program, each adult in the family must contribute 250 "sweat equity" volunteer hours with the non-profit before they can close on the home. Families also get a mentor and take workshops geared toward successful homeownership.

"She had to take multiple classes and learn how to..how she could be able to manage the house herself so like she was able to learn from that and I was there with her so I learned a little bit more and so that when I'm old enough to buy my own house I can apply those in my own home," Tossou said.

The new home is a welcomed new beginning for the family.

"It's a place we can call our own...we have more room. Kids can play in the basement, have more fun. So it's just, it’s like, really a joyful moment for me and my mom," Tossou said.

Tossou is also looking forward to having some personal space.

"Having my own room for sure. I used to share with my sisters but now I have my own room and yeah that's great," she said.

The house, built with love, sweat, and support from the community, is a place they can finally call home.

Koli got the chance to make many of the choices in the house to help make it their own and Tossou said she’s excited to celebrate holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas in their new home.

The home was made possible with support from ReStore Quad Cities, Fund for Humanity, and Bank of America. Habitat for Humanity of the Quad Cities has built homes in Davenport, East Moline, Moline, Milan, Rock Island, and Silvis.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity of the Quad Cities or how you can help click here.