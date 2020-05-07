Hair salon owners disappointed while other Iowa businesses reopen

Hair salon owners are expressing disappointment while Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds allows other businesses to reopen.

Blades Fifth Avenue Hair Sculpture put up acrylic panels to separate its styling stations. (Photo: Kristy Thornburg)

On Friday, places like tanning salons, drive-in theatres, campgrounds and dentist offices can open as long as they meet certain requirements.

However, hair salons and barber shops are not included on the list.

TV6 spoke to two hair salon owners in Davenport who explained why they feel they are ready to reopen.

“We want to service people and we need to make our regular incomes like we used to,” said Stacey Spillum, Pure Hair & Beauty Lounge Owner.

“The openings that have recently happened are a little bit misleading,” she said. “We already by the health department have to follow health codes and we have a license for that. We know the proper ways of sanitizing and looking out for the health of everybody.”

Kristy Thornburg, the owner of Blades Fifth Avenue Hair Sculpture, is rearranging her salon to fit social distancing regulations. For example, she moved the styling stations to be six feet apart with acrylic panels in between.

“We have been in business for 24 years and first and foremost we want to make sure our clients and our stylists feel comfortable and safe,” Thornburg said. “I’m absolutely pleading with Governor Reynolds to allow us to reopen with the precautions that we have taken.”

Until then, hair salons in Iowa will stay closed except for curbside pickup for products. If customers want haircuts they’ll have to do it themselves.

“It's their hair they can do it with it as they wish,” Spillum said. “We will be here to help them when the time is right.”

Services will run differently at hair salons and barber shops when it’s time to reopen.

Below is a list of ways Thornburg plans on keeping her hair stylists and customers safe.