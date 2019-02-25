Haitian man comes to Bettendorf to bring auto repair knowledge to home country

What started as a conversation over sharing a coke has now connected a Bettendorf couple with a man from Haiti.

Fixing cars and knowing more about them is what Claudy Pierre-Charles has wanted to do.

“I didn't really know much, so if I am like outside and the car broke down. I always have to call someone,” said Pierre-Charles.

Now that someone he can rely on is himself and it's all thanks to the education he's getting at Scott Community College, but getting to this moment wasn't easy.

“We don't have any garage, so most people that fixing cars is always on the street,” said Pierre-Charles.

It all started in 2014 when he met Diane and Kevin Cassatt when they visited his country Haiti for a medical mission trip. The trip was set up through the Cassatt’s St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf.

Through the program, the church has been able to build a new school and provide medical assistance to the Haitian people.

“Wanted to become an automobile mechanic, wanted to get formal training. Had plans to try and come to the states, but didn't have any of that kind of mapped out,” said Kevin Cassatt, Claudy’s host family.

While they were sharing a coke on the beach, Diane and Kevin decided to help Claudy start mapping his way to the U.S.

“Yeah, I think it was God's plan cause I didn't know if it would fall into place or not,” said Diane Cassatt, Claudy’s host family.

It took about a year and a half for Claudy to get to Iowa and that same man that had the desires to learn about cars is now following his dream.

“They're so many people that would like to have this opportunity and I am always wondering why it's me,” said Pierre-Charles. “One thing I know God just worked it out in a way I didn't even expect it coming,”

Never did the Cassatt's ever think meeting Claudy would lead to this.

“He's a young man giving back to his own people. The Haitians are in great need,” said Kevin Cassatt.

Sometimes opening doors and giving someone a chance is all one needs.

“Inspire me to bring something home that's like different that people never have seen before,” said Pierre-Charles.

Just like Kevin and Diane opened the door for Claudy, he hopes to pass that on.

“There's a lot of young people like me that I feel like they just don't have any hope. So I’m thinking to get my training and then train them too,” said Pierre-Charles.

Claudy will graduate in May, he plans to gain more experience before moving back to Haiti.