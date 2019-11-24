Half a million pounds of pork products recalled

More than half a million pounds of pork products are being recalled because they were not approved by federal inspectors.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the meat was processed at Illinois based Morris meat packing and shipped to distributors and stores in Illinois.

The 515,000 pounds of raw pork includes pork loin, pork back ribs and pork chops. They were produced between November 25, 2017 to November 9, 2019.

Federal officials said they received an anonymous tip that the company was producing products without inspection, outside inspection hours, leading to the recall.