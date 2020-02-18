Hamlin and Newman contrast risk and reward at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 and was an immediate afterthought.

Fellow driver Ryan Newman was hospitalized in serious condition after a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway during the final lap.

It took nearly two hours for NASCAR to announce Newman did not have life-threatening injuries.

Hamlin was criticized for celebrating his second consecutive Daytona 500 win. He says he was unaware Newman was injured.

Newman is a 42-year-old NASCAR veteran.

The series did not disclose the exact nature of his injuries.

