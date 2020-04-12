Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle dies in car crash Saturday night

Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle died from injuries suffered in a car crash Saturday night, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed Sunday morning.

Gustafson told TV6 the preliminary cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.

The Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Illinois Route 84 northbound at 180th Street North.

Engle, 57, was responding to a 911 call when his vehicle, for unknown reasons, veered off the roadway and struck a tree, according to state police and Gustafson.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.