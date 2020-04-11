Hampton man suffers life-threatening injuries in Saturday night crash

A 57-year-old Hampton man suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Rock Island County.

The Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Illinois Route 84 northbound at 180th Street North.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man, who police have not yet identified, was driving a white 2016 Ford when the vehicle, for unknown reasons, veered off the roadway and struck a tree, according to state police.

The man was transported to a local hospital, according to state police.

No other information was released Saturday night.

