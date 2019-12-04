Hancock County, Ill. fish market burns to the ground

A Hancock County, Illinois business has burned to the ground.

A Hancock County, Illinois business has burned to the ground. Pictured above is what's left of the Niota Fish Market. (NBC)

Quality Fisheries posted on its Facebook page that the building was fully engulfed when the family arrived on scene a little after midnight.

The building and all the equipment are a complete loss.

The brother-in-law of the owner says the fire is a tough loss for the the family and area fishermen.

There is no indication as to what may have caused the fire.