Happening this weekend: Christmas events throughout the Quad Cities

Need something to do this weekend to get int he holiday spirit? Below is a list of events happening throughout the Quad Cities area including multiple Christmas walks.

Dec. 6

- Christmas in the Village @ Village of East Davenport

- Christkindlmarkt QC 2019 @ Freight House Farmers Market

- Handel's Messiah Community Sing & Benefit @ Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Davenport, Iowa. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Welcomes singers and listeners.

- Muscatine Parks & Recreation Candy Cane Hunt outside Pearl City Station starting at 6 p.m. Children ages Pre-K through 4th Grade will have a blast snagging handfuls of candy canes and winning prizes.

- Chordbusters' 11th Annual Christmas Show starting at 7 p.m. will be at the Bethel Wesley UMC Church at 1201 13th Street in Moline. The event is free.

- Beckyfest December 2019: Very Tinsel-ey. Live, festive music will be provided by the River Music Experience.

Dec. 7

- The Holiday Train will stop in Davenport on Dec. 7.

- Fulton's Windmill Cultural Center Christmas walk activities; the center will open at 10 a.m. Events start at 5 and go until 7:15 p.m.

- Bettendorf Police Department's Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive. Begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. Toy drive will be held at city hall's parking lot. New unwrapped toys, books and monetary donations will be accepted.

- Port Byron First United Methodist Church's Christmas traditions events will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. at the Port Byron First United Methodist Church on 228th Street North.

Dec. 8

- Family-Friendly Activities at this year's Family Museum WinterFest begins at 12 and goes until 5 p.m. Will be at the Family Museum in Bettendorf.