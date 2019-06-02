Happy Hallow Lake dam in Dahinda, Ill. fails

Officials are asking people to avoid the area after a dam has failed at Happy Hallow Lake in Dahinda, Ill.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says the lake is emptying into the Spoon River.

As of 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, the lake had already drained 8 to 10 feet.

Officials are warning the drainage from the lake will cause the Spoon River to flood even more than it already has.

They say the road has previously collapsed in the area.

Darcy Scott, a neighbor who lives on the road, sent us photos of the collapsed road near the dam failure.

