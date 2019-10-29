Happy Joe's founder Joe Whitty dies at age 82

A Quad Cities legacy has died. Joe Whitty, 82, died, Tuesday according to a post by his Daughter. “Happy Joe Whitty completed his life’s work today,” Kristel Whitty-Ersan, posted. He now rests in God’s loving arms.” (KWQC/Happy Joe's Pizza)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 1:49 PM, Oct 29, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad Cities legacy has died.

Joe Whitty, 82, died, Tuesday according to a post by his Daughter.

“Happy Joe Whitty completed his life’s work today,” Kristel Whitty-Ersan, posted. He now rests in God’s loving arms.”

Whitty founded Happy Joe’s Pizza in 1972 with a location in the Village of East Davenport.

According to Whitty’s biography on the company’s website, Whitty was born in Minot, North Dakota and moved to Davenport in 1966 to take a job at Super Value Bakery.

“Joe inspired us. Remember Joe with happiness. He was a bright light in our world with an unforgettable smile and a compassionate faithful heart,” his daughter wrote.

Funeral services for Whitty are pending.

A Quad Cities legacy has died.

Joe Whitty, 82, died, Tuesday according to a post by his Daughter.

“Happy Joe Whitty completed his life’s work today,” Kristel Whitty-Ersan, posted. He now rests in God’s loving arms.”

Whitty founded Happy Joe’s Pizza in 1972 with a location in the Village of East Davenport.

According to Whitty’s biography on the company’s website, Whitty was born in Minot, North Dakota and moved to Davenport in 1966 to take a job at Super Value Bakery.

“Joe inspired us. Remember Joe with happiness. He was a bright light in our world with an unforgettable smile and a compassionate faithful heart,” his daughter wrote.

Funeral services for Whitty are pending.

Joe_Whitty

 