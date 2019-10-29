Happy Joe's founder Joe Whitty dies at age 82

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad Cities legacy has died.
Joe Whitty, 82, died, Tuesday according to a post by his Daughter.
“Happy Joe Whitty completed his life’s work today,” Kristel Whitty-Ersan, posted. He now rests in God’s loving arms.”
Whitty founded Happy Joe’s Pizza in 1972 with a location in the Village of East Davenport.
According to Whitty’s biography on the company’s website, Whitty was born in Minot, North Dakota and moved to Davenport in 1966 to take a job at Super Value Bakery.
“Joe inspired us. Remember Joe with happiness. He was a bright light in our world with an unforgettable smile and a compassionate faithful heart,” his daughter wrote.
Funeral services for Whitty are pending.
