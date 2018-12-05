MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Happy Joe's hosted its annual parties for children with special needs today. The big pizza and ice cream bash happened at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. There were special appearances by Miss Iowa USA, Happy Joe Whitty who started it all, and of course Santa Claus.
Happy Joe's hosts annual Christmas party
By Fran Riley |
Posted: Wed 6:53 PM, Dec 05, 2018
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Happy Joe's hosted its annual parties for children with special needs today. The big pizza and ice cream bash happened at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. There were special appearances by Miss Iowa USA, Happy Joe Whitty who started it all, and of course Santa Claus.