Happy Joe’s workers share their memories about the man who started it all

Happy Joe’s workers spoke to TV6 about their founder Joe Whitty, 82, who passed away on Tuesday.

Whitty is a legend to the Quad Cities and Happy Joe’s workers said they will continue to work hard to keep his legacy alive.

"We are so committed to doing everything that Joe wanted to do --- guest experience, a quality product and just making people happy,” said Hollie Matthys, Happy Joe’s CFO.

Matthys said Whitty touched the lives of so many people.

"I think from the very first time he opened his first store he kind of made a promise that said if I am successful I'm going to give back to the community,” she said.

Whitty made it his mission to help disabled children.

"He's had a Christmas party for children with special needs every year since 1972," said Matthys.

She said he also provided jobs to workers across six Midwestern states.

"There's just not too many people like Joe.” said Matthys. “When you lose someone special like that it can touch your heart and touch the hearts of so many people around you in the community. We have 46 stores in six different states. So I know his Happy Joe feeling has gone out to all of these people."

One of those stores is the Happy Joes in Bettendorf where cashier Madison Sunlin works.

She said Happy Joes has had a place in her heart ever since she rode her bike as a kid.

"Me and my little brother would ride our bikes to the downtown location in Davenport and we would always get pizzas and bring it home,” said Sunlin.

She said she has seen Whitty around at volunteer events for disabled children.

Sunlin said the Happy Joe name rings true.

"He was definitely the character that is Happy Joe's today,” she said. “If it wasn't for him I wouldn't have this job."

While it’s a sad day for the QCA Whitty left a positive legacy behind.

Whitty opened his first Happy Joe’s Pizza location in 1972 in the Village of East Davenport.

According to the company’s website, Whitty was born in North Dakota and moved to Davenport 1966.

Funeral services for him are pending.