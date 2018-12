Be sure to watch out for Hansel and Gretel, it is National Gingerbread House Day!

The holiday tradition of decorating gingerbread is a favorite among many. Some would say that the more elaborate the decorations, the better!

But gingerbread itself has been around a lot longer.

Did you know, that it was originally used for religious ceremonies, and even molded into images of saints?

No matter what you want to create with the tasty treat, enjoy the festive day and explore your creativity!