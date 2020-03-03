Harlem Globetrotter visits students at Madison Elementary in Davenport

Students at Madison Elementary School in Davenport got a special treat on Tuesday, as a Harlem Globetrotter made a visit.

Ahead of the group's upcoming performance at the TaxSlayer Center, Globetrotter star Flip White brought the "T.E.A.M Up at School" program to third grade students.

It addresses the issue of bullying and the importance of being kind to one another.

"People have problems having self confidence because they get talked about so much. They don't believe they're beautiful, or that they can live okay without having the name brand stuff, so it's important to show love. And like I said, love conquers all, and we have to love one another, and people have to feel comfortable walking on this earth and know they're not going to get judged or talked about," White said.

The program aims to provide bullying solutions through the acronym T.E.A.M., which stands for talk, empathize, ask and mobilize.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be performing at the TaxSlayer Center on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $26.50 to $96.50. Kids 1 and under get in free on a lap, while kids 2 and over require a ticket.