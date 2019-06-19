Harry Potter version of Pokemon Go will be live this Friday

Potterheads rejoice!

A Harry Potter themed augmented reality game is coming to phones this Friday. Ready your wands to fight The Calamity. / Source: Warner Bros.

Soon, you will be able to experience what it's like to live in the wizarding world and escape your humdrum Muggle life, even if only through your phone.

The idea will be similar to Pokemon Go and it's by the same creators: Niantic Labs. Users will interact with the real world around them through augmented reality.

The game set to launch this Friday is called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

The storyline of the game involves The Calamity descending upon the Muggle world as magical creatures and items, or "Foundables" as they're known in the game, start appearing. It's your job to find the source of The Calamity and restore safety to Muggles from these chaotic Foundables.

While you'll be able to find Foundables all around, some are more likely to be found in certain types of places than others. Similar to how water Pokemon in Pokemon Go were more likely to be found near rivers or creeks.

You'll also be able to experience iconic locations, like Ollivander's Wand Shop, from the Harry Potter franchise that will offer 360-degree immersive AR experiences.

Grab your friends and battle in real-time against Death Eaters or werewolves. The more challenging the fight, the greater the reward with a rare Foundable.

Every wizard and witch will be able to choose a profession to hone a unique set of skills. Then they can team up with players of other professions to have an advantage in battle.

The game will be free to play, but users can buy in-game currency for perks in the game.

So ready your wand, or phone we mean, and keep the magical world safe.

