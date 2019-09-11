Harvest Moon On Friday The 13th

The full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox is called the Harvest Moon. This will happen on Friday the 13th. This doesn't happen too often. The Harvest moon on Friday will be the first full moon on Friday the 13th since October 2000 and the last full moon on Friday the 13th until August of 2049.

A Harvest moon is merely symbolic because sometimes farmers would need to work late into the night to get harvest in before winter.