Harvey Weinstein’s bail hiked to $5 million over ankle monitor issues

Harvey Weinstein’s bail has been increased from $1 million to $5 million over allegations he violated bail conditions by mishandling his electronic ankle monitor.

Harvey Weinstein, center, arrives for a court hearing, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Judge James Burke on Wednesday rejected prosecution calls to put the disgraced movie mogul in jail over the alleged violation.

The prosecution says Weinstein has repeatedly left at home a piece of the monitoring technology that keeps the ankle bracelet activated.

The 67-year-old Weinstein’s lawyer says nothing nefarious is afoot.

Weinstein is scheduled to stand trial in New York City beginning Jan. 6 on rape and sexual assault charges.

He’s pleaded not guilty and maintains that any sexual activity was consensual.

