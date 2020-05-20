Has It Been Cloudier Than Normal?

We are in the midst of a 4 day stretch with cloudy skies in the QCA. A cloudy day is classified as a day with 70% cloud cover or more on average. We've had 9 days, including today, so far this month. This isn't necessarily out of the ordinary, last year we had 11 cloudy days in May, but it's certainly noticeable right now. Nearly half of our days this month have had some sort of rain, but nearly 4" has fell in the last week. We've also had 8 sunny days this month. Sunny days are classified as days with 30% cloud cover or less. Our last sunny day was May 15th and our most sunny days were the first three days of the month.