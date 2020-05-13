Has It Really Been That Windy?

I have had several questions about winds in the QC and specifically “why has it been so windy?” So, I decided to go back and see what the data says. Typically the month of May is the transition from Spring to Summer in the QC. In many cases winter and spring are windier than summer and fall due to the stronger jet stream. (The jet stream is stronger in the winter due to the temperature gradient from the poles to the equator being greater than in the summer) So how much windier are we talking?

Based on data from our sensors. The windiest month is April in the QCA with an average wind speed of 11.6mph from the WSW. Notice in the colder months our winds are generally from the west or northwest, while in the summer it is south or southwest. The least windy month is August.

How does this year compare to average?

Apr 2020 10.6 mph

Mar 2020 9.7 mph

Feb 2020 8.6 mph

Jan 2020 8.8 mph

Surprisingly enough, this year has actually been less windy than average. I have a hunch that many of us are just noticing the wind more because we are home with all the Covid-19 protocols in place, but I certainly can’t say that with any confidence.

How about the windiest time of day? That typically occurs in the late afternoon hours when we are warmest and most unstable.

Some other interesting wind information. Here are the amount of high wind warnings in the last 30 years. (roughly one every 3 years) So these are relatively rare for our area. A high wind warning is: sustained winds 40 mph or greater, for better than 1 hour - and/or wind gusts 58 mph or greater, for any duration.

Last high wind warning (11/28/2019)

Average number of wind advisories per year (A Wind Advisory is issued when the sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for 1 hours or longer) We average around 5 per year in the QCA.