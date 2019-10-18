Hateful flyers in the Quad Cities

Some residents around the Quad Cities woke up to see flyers in their driveways with hateful messages.

Katlyn Schwener from Bettendorf woke up on Thursday morning to find a flyer that reads, "send them back. They can't make white babies" mixed in with the newspaper ads. She didn't think something like this would ever happen in her neighborhood: "my husband found it in the middle of the curb and we both looked at it like 'wow. We don't get messages like that everyday... it kind of made us feel a little disgusted especially since this is a great community."

Schwener lives on a busy road in Bettendorf, she thinks she was randomly targeted, "these people are scared to go door to door I think. They just want to throw their message out there.

She took advantage of the situation to make sure her kids knew this was wrong. "I felt this would be a good time to go over, 'you do realize that everybody is equal and there's no difference between you and somebody else just because you look differently?' And my son surprisingly he was kind of shocked and looked at me like 'you don't think I already know that?' And I was happy to hear that my son is very open with everybody and if kids can get that, why can't adults?"

20% of people in the Quad Cities identify as people of color. "I think growing up in the Q.C., it's very diverse. There's so many different people all around. It's never a shock to me to see people that didn't look like me so I don't know how they could just hate people based on their look."

Katlyn says while the flyer didn't target her specifically, she hopes no one else gets one like it. "As a mom, even though my kids aren't people of color, it upset me. So I can only imagine feeling like a mother with children that are targeted like this. That'd be very upsetting. I feel very sad about it. If my children and family are in danger, I don't want that. I can't even begin to imagine what a mother or father would feel like."

She wants others to see the flyer, and remember that not everyone thinks that way, "we need to grow as a community. We don't need to continue to hate each other. We need to move forward. This has got to stop. The racism and hatred towards each other have got to end.

Bettendorf police say they have gotten about 6 reports of flyers similar to this in the past two years, and say there could be more if others never reported it. Police ask that if you ever get a flyer like this, to report it so they have a record of it.