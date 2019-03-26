Hawk vs. snake: A life-or-death struggle

A group of Texas seventh graders recently stumbled across a real life-or-death struggle.

While at their school district’s outdoor learning area near Fort Worth, they found a hawk and a western rat snake in an apparent death grip.

“Thinking that it was a dead bird AND dead snake, they notified the staff,” Texas Parks and Wildlife said on Twitter.

“After close inspection, both animals were still alive. One let go of the other (not sure which one let go first!), and the hawk flew off and the snake slithered away.”

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.