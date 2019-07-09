Hazy conditions yesterday and this morning are a result of smoke being blown into our area from wildfires in western Ontario and eastern Manitoba in Canada. While our conditions should improve today and air quality is good some sensitive groups may a have a problem (children, elderly and those with lung problems). Once our winds turn from the east to the SE the haze will clear later this morning.
Hazy Conditions This Morning Caused By Canadian Wildfires
By Kevin phelps |
Posted: Tue 3:51 AM, Jul 09, 2019