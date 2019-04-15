"He is a miracle": Muscatine community rallies around young boy after fall at Wildcat Den State Park

A nine-year-old boy is recovering after falling several feet while hiking at Wildcat Den State Park in Muscatine last week.

“He’s a miracle” Jayden Cox’s mother, Sara, said.

Jayden fell 25 to 30 feet while hiking at the state park last week. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said he lost his traction on wet leaves and fell leaving him with severe injuries. Both of his wrists were broken, he suffered four arm fractures, a lacerated liver, a bruised kidney and a subdural hematoma.

The Muscatine community is coming together to Cox.

“The minute that we heard that part of our family was in need, this is what we do,” Colorado Elementary School Principal Gretchen Price said.

Price and her staff put out the call for help last Thursday. They were hoping to sell baked goods to raise money for the Coxs. Days later, a table at Boonies on the Avenue in Muscatine was full of baked goods. It was a show of support for Jayden and his mother, who works at the school.

"Colorado is a huge family and Sara has been a part of that for years,” Price said.

Boonies donated the space for the baked sale, but took it one step further, donating 20-percent of its proceeds from Monday night sales back to the family.

“We love to help out and this opportunity was open,” Cord Keist, manager of the restaurant said. "This community amazing and it is more in times of need that you see the more support."

Jayden’s medical bills are piling up. He is recovering at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.

“He is a heck of a fighter” Deputy Zach Lane with the Muscatine Sheriff’s Office said.

Lane was the first deputy on scene of the accident. He said Jayden had to be flown to the hospital, but was fighting from the moment he left. Both of his arms remain in casts. Jayden’s mother says her son is in a lot of pain, and can’t sleep. Doctors hope to have him up and walking in the near future.

"He is going to pull through this,” Price said. “It will be painful for quite some time but he will be fine."

The incident is being called a freak accident, but the sheriff’s office wants it to serve as a reminder of how slick the trails at Wild Cat Den currently are.

“Anything can happen,” Lane said. “They could be walking and trip and fall and end up like Jayden and end up severely hurt."

The school said it is informing students by giving them information that is appropriate for their grade level. Price said Jayden’s class got to FaceTime with him Monday and asked questions about his injuries.

