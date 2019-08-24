'He was always ready to help': Community honors paramedic, firefighter killed in hit-and-run

The community showed their support on Saturday for fallen paramedic and firefighter, Devin Estabrook.

Devin Estabrook was kiled on August 14. He served on the Louisa County Ambulance and Grandview Fire Department.

People watched along Howser Street in Muscatine as the funeral procession for Estabrook went from the funeral home to his final resting place in Memorial Park Cemetary.

Estabrook was killed on Aug. 14 in a hit-and-run while riding his bike.

Those who knew him, described him as the type of man who was always ready to serve his community.

"He was a really great guy. He was always the first to help out. He was ready to go. Always smiling. Always in a great mood. Always willing to help somebody," Kathy Garrison, who knew Estabrook for most of her life, said.

Estabrook served several communities in Eastern Iowa. He joined the Loisa County Ambulance in 2009. He also was a volunteer firefighter for Grandview Fire Department and worked on the E-Team for Bayer. In the summer, he was also a paramedic at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa assigned to turn three for the Care Ambulance Service.

Larry Eckhadt, also known as the flag guy, and volunteers lined the procession route with 300 to 400 American flags. He said it’s their way to honor those who serve the public.

"There's no way we can possibly give enough for this young man to repay for what he's given us. So, we're just trying to honor him a little…The thing you got to ask yourself: if your house is on fire at 3:00 in the morning, why does that young man come into the door to save you. It's just something that has to be done," Eckhardt said.

Though Estabrook is now gone from the lives of those he touched, he will not be forgotten.

"He made an impact on dozens and dozens of lives. And that's why you're seeing the outpouring of the community now," Garrison said.