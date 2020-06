Iowa health officials: More than 15,000 people have recovered from coronavirus

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 218 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 10 additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

That brings the statewide total to 24,379 confirmed cases and 671 deaths, according to the state’s website, which reports the data in real-time.

As of late Wednesday morning, 234,404 Iowans have been tested and 15,139 people have recovered from the virus, according to public health officials.

The breakdown of local cases includes:

• Scott, 411 confirmed cases (9,757 tested); 10 deaths; 366 recovered.

• Muscatine, 575 confirmed cases (3,701 teste); 43 deaths; 499 recovered.

• Louisa, 354 confirmed cases (1,259 tested); 13 deaths; 287 recovered.

• Des Moines, 66 confirmed cases (2,046 tested); two deaths; 61 recovered.

• Henry, 74 confirmed cases (1,262 tested); two deaths; 66 recovered.

• Lee, 40 confirmed cases (1,311 tested); one death; 27 recovered.

• Jackson, 14 confirmed cases (887) tested); no deaths; 10 recovered.

• Clinton, 68 confirmed cases (2,425 tested); one death; 61 recovered.

• Cedar, 54 confirmed cases (1,251 tested); one death; 50 recovered.