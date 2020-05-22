Health officials announce 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

Health officials in Rock Island County are reporting 13 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the county total to 665.

There are currently 20 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The number of deaths in the county remain at 25.

The new cases are:

· 3 men in their 20s who are isolating at home

· 2 men in their 40s who are isolating at home

· 2 women in their 30s who are isolating at home

· A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

This virus is still circulating in the community, do not relax these precautions:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

