Health officials announce 5 additional cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County have announced five additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. This brings the county total to 595 cases; with 16 currently in the hospital.
The county’s death toll stands at 18.
The new cases are:
· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:
· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill
· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow
· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies