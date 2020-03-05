Health officials announce fifth case of coronavirus in Illinois

Health officials in Illinois announced on Thursday that a fifth Illinois resident has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) have announced they are working with local, state and federal health partners to take "all preventative steps available" to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (MGN Image)

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Cook County Department of Health say the patient is a Cook County resident in his 20s who flew into Chicago O'Hare Airport earlier this month after traveling to Italy. Officials believe that's where he acquired the infection.

The patient is now hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago in isolation. He is said to be in stable condition, and public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.

The CDC still has to confirm the patient's positive test.

Pritzker and other state officials stressed that the risk of widespread outbreak remains low and that the state is aggressively combating it.

"The state of Illinois is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 and educate the public," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Public health officials anticipated there would be additional cases and we will continue to implement robust measures to contain the virus while also preparing for further transmission. The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Illinois remains low, but we encourage the public to be vigilant and take extra care with the normal precautions you should take during flu season."

Dr. Ngoze Ezike, the state public health director, says the state now has four labs to speed up testing for the novel coronavirus and is working with hospitals to conduct proactive surveillance tests.