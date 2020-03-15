Health officials announce first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Whiteside County

The Whiteside County Health Department announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Whiteside County during a press conference on Sunday.

While Whiteside County health officials confirmed the test results, they are calling it a “presumptive positive case” until the results are reviewed again by the CDC.

“Our local health officials are working closely with the center of disease control and Illinois Department of Public Health,” said Emily Davy Gonzalez, an infectious disease nurse at the Whiteside County Health Department.

The case marks the first COVID-19 case in the TV6 viewing area. While health officials announced that the person lives in Whiteside County, they did not specify where for privacy reasons.

”The individual is an adult in their 40’s,” Gonzalez said. “Further details about the individual will not be released to protect the privacy of the individual and their family.”

The person is being isolated at their home in Whiteside County. Anyone who was around them for long periods of time is being monitored for symptoms.

“After we have identified a presumptive positive case we work with that individual in identifying close contacts who were within six feet for long periods of time,” Gonzalez said. “Those contacts then report to us twice a day. If they develop any symptoms they are to report to us or their healthcare provider.”

Dr. Kelly Stanley, the Medical Director of Whiteside County Health Department, said if anyone is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 they are encouraged to call their healthcare provider before walking in.

“Please contact your providers before going to the office and certainly contact the emergency room before going there,” Dr. Stanley said. “Only use the emergency room if it is an emergency. If you are feeling sick, have respiratory symptoms, if you’re short of breath we are trying to limit and keep our emergency rooms for actual emergencies.”

This is an effort to keep hospitals from overcrowding.

If you’re not feeling sick, there are many ways to help yourself stay safe from the virus including practicing social distancing and washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.

Below is the full press conference from the Whiteside County Health Department.