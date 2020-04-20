Health officials give tips on how to properly wear face masks

(KWQC) - Officials with the Scott County Health Department are reminding the community how to effectively wear "face coverings." Director Ed River offered some suggestions on how to properly wear one.

· Make sure they are snug, but comfortable.
· They should cover your nose, mouth and chin
· Clean your hands before putting on a face covering and clean them after you remove it.
· You should consider the mask contaminated when removing.
· It should be laundered after every use.

The World Health Organization has also offered up tips on how to properly use face masks.

· Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
· Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.
· Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
· Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.
· To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

