Health officials give tips on how to properly wear face masks

Officials with the Scott County Health Department are reminding the community how to effectively wear "face coverings." Director Ed River offered some suggestions on how to properly wear one.

· Make sure they are snug, but comfortable.

· They should cover your nose, mouth and chin

· Clean your hands before putting on a face covering and clean them after you remove it.

· You should consider the mask contaminated when removing.

· It should be laundered after every use.

The World Health Organization has also offered up tips on how to properly use face masks.

· Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

· Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

· Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

· Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.

· To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

