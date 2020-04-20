Health officials give update on COVID-19; announce new cases in Scott and Rock Island counties

Public Health officials addressed the difference in numbers between the two sides of the river, Monday afternoon.

According to Rock Island County Health Department Director, Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County’s total number of cases is now 268.

A woman in her 70’s died recently from COVID-19 bringing the total to five.

In Scott County, the public health department reported 172 cases total – 17 new cases reported since last Friday.

When asked about the difference in numbers between the two cases, Ludwig, attributed the bigger number in Illinois to demographics.

“For more than 15 years, we’ve seen poorer health outcomes in our community health assessment for Rock Island County than we do in Scott County," Ludwig said.

She also addressed the delay in reporting on the state level.

According to Ludwig, the coalition is counting cases reported to them by the labs themselves. Ludwig says those numbers are then put on the county’s total on the state level 2-3 days later.

Edward Rivers with Scott County Health Department addressed what we still don’t know about the future; when the peak will happen, how long we will need to social distance and what the long-term normal will look like.

“We know our community is strong and resilient and we will push forward,” Rivers said.

Tom Bowman, the CEO of Community Health Care, Inc., spoke about the measures his clinics are taking.

Community Health Care, Inc. sees majority of patients through Telehealth First.

According to Bowman, starting in March, Community Health Care set up tents in their four locations where people could actually be checked out and tested.

“We started very early compared to a lot of our sister organizations in the state so we feel like we got in front of it pretty quickly,” Bowman said.

He says not long afterward his teams quickly ramped up telehealth as they saw more people wanting to be tested.

Now, between 80 to 90 percent of their visits start with telehealth.

If a provider feels that patient needs to actually see someone, that patient comes to the curbside care program.

Bowman says the program is able to do physicals, labs, vitals, immunizations, etc. all in their tents.

Telehealth is being used for dental cases as well.

On March 19th, Community Health Care Inc. also shut down the dental offices in Davenport, Rock Island and Clinton; about 15 to 20 telehealth visits a day.

Community Health Care Inc. has seen the number of tests administered rise, according to Bowman.

In Illinois, specifically, Bowman talked about a partnership between the state and the Illinois Primary Care Association which has led to Community Health Care getting 300 additional test kits, Saturday.

Those, along with the kits supplied by Lab Corp, will be administered through their curbside program.

Bowman did not have specific numbers on any tests administered to homeless patients.

He did explain that any patient walking up to the curbside program is guided through telehealth before seeing a provider and given any test.

Bowman talked about working through its partners like shelters, foodbanks and the Salvation Army, in reaching out to those homeless populations in the Quad Cities Area.

Childcare providers are also feeling the stresses of COVID-19 too.

Becky White with Child Care Resource and Referral of Southeast Iowa talked in the briefing about the stresses childcare providers are facing.

Her organization supports such providers in 19 counties including Scott County.

“As with many professions, COVID-19 has led to many changes and stressors for childcare providers across Iowa,” White said. “Many of them are small businesses that depend on consistent attendance and enrollment of children to manage their financial obligations.”

According to White, many providers are seeing children taken out and reduced class sizes.

Guidelines for childcare providers have included keeping class sizes to 10 or less, taking temperatures of children entering their buildings and having guardians drop children off at the entrances.

White addressed that supply and demand for childcare was already a concern before COVID-19 in Iowa.

Any guardian looking for a referral for current or future childcare can all 855-244-5301 for help.

White thanked those providers who are able to stay open and follow guidelines.

“They are our workforce behind the workforce.”