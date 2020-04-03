Over 1,200+ new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois; 53 additional deaths

APP USERS: If you click on the "view additional content" hyperlink at the end of this article you can click on that to view the Facebook live. You can also view it on Cozi 6.3.

Health officials in Illinois have announced over 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 53 deaths.

Health officials say 1,209 additional positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state. The state's total of confirmed cases is now at 8,904, including 210 deaths in 64 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to over the age of 100.

The cases below are the newly reported deaths in the state.

- Christian County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 4 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 2 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 female 100s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 female 60s, 4 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s