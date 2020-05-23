Health officials report 6 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional six COVID-19 cases.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 671.

The death toll from the virus still stands at 25.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

· A boy younger than 13 who is isolating at home

No further information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Health officials shared these tips to prevent further spread of COVID-19:

· Staying home as much as possible

· Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

· Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Staying home when you are ill