Health officials in Iowa will be addressing the state on the latest regarding COVID-19 Friday morning.

On Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, announced 176 new cases of COVID-19 along with six additional deaths in the state.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health announced 521 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths in the state. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 4,445 and 107 deaths in the state.