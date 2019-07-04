Health officials warn of salmonella outbreak linked to popular dog treats

Federal health officials are warning about a salmonella outbreak that has been linked to popular dog treats.

According to the CDC, 45 people in 13 states have become ill after coming in contact with pig ear dog treats.

No deaths have been reported but a dozen people have been hospitalized.

Officials say a common supplier has not yet been identified.

Experts say make sure you wash your hands right after you handle pet food or treats and to store them away from human food.

Call your vet if your dog starts showing the symptoms of salmonella infection which include having diarrhea that may contain blood or mucus or vomiting.

