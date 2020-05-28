Heat Relief: From Canada!

After a stretch of warm, and more notably HUMID, weather across the QCA we'll be getting some relief just in time for the weekend. High pressure arriving behind a cold front began pushing the rain out of the area Thursday evening. As a result, rain-free and less humid weather is going to be a staple for Friday, Saturday AND Sunday in the Quad Cities region! Highs will top off in the low to mid 70s, there will be less humidity and there should be plentiful sunshine. The 70s will stretch into Monday before we warm back up to the 80s for much of next week. In that transition to warmer weather we'll also see our rain chances return next week. So, for now, enjoy the opportunity to give the air conditioner a break!