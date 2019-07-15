Heat Wave On The Way!

If you thought this weekend was hot, wait until this upcoming weekend! High will run into the upper 90s from Thursday-Saturday. With humidity factored in, it will likely feel likely 100° or warmer area wide. Unfortunately there does not appear to be a break from the heat until sometime late next week, meaning highs in the 90s will hang around to the end of the month.

So far we've had 15 days in the 90s this year which is about 5 days above average, a gap that will continue grow.