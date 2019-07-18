Heat illnesses possible with rising temperatures

(KWQC) - Temps are rising this week, and that means heat-related illnesses are possible. Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke could be the difference between life or death.
Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion:
- Faint or Dizzy
-Excessive Sweating
-Cool, pale, clammy skin
-Nausea or vomiting
-Rapid, weak pulse
-Muscle cramps.
What to do if Heat Exhaustion symptoms occur:
-Get to a cooler, air-conditioned space.
-Drink water if fully conscious
-Take a cool shower or use cold compresses
Symptoms of Heatstroke:
- Throbbing headache
-No sweating
-Body temperature is above 103 degrees
-Red, hot, dry skin
-Nausea or vomiting
-Rapid, strong pulse
-May lose consciousness
What do to if you encounter these symptoms:
- Call 9-1-1
-Take immediate action to cool the person until help arrives.
