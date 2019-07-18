Heat illnesses possible with rising temperatures

Temps are rising this week, and that means heat-related illnesses are possible. Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke could be the difference between life or death.

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion:

- Faint or Dizzy

-Excessive Sweating

-Cool, pale, clammy skin

-Nausea or vomiting

-Rapid, weak pulse

-Muscle cramps.

What to do if Heat Exhaustion symptoms occur:

-Get to a cooler, air-conditioned space.

-Drink water if fully conscious

-Take a cool shower or use cold compresses

Symptoms of Heatstroke:

- Throbbing headache

-No sweating

-Body temperature is above 103 degrees

-Red, hot, dry skin

-Nausea or vomiting

-Rapid, strong pulse

-May lose consciousness

What do to if you encounter these symptoms:

- Call 9-1-1

-Take immediate action to cool the person until help arrives.

Find more information on heat-related illnesses and how to keep cool in hot weather by clicking here

