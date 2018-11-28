Heavy Rain & Flooding Likely This Weekend

After starting out in the single digits this morning a warming trend is on. It will eventually end with temps topping out in the 40s/50s by Saturday. Before we get there though, we have to get through a few flurries today and cloudy and warmer afternoons on Thursday and Friday.

Rain will break out sometime Friday night after 6PM. It will become moderate to heavy by daybreak on Saturday as temps warm well into the 40s. Normally this wouldn't be too big of an issue, but we have a foot of snow on the ground that this will melt and run off of into area rivers and streams. This will lead to rises in area rivers, but how much? That is a wait and see type of deal. Widespread 1"-2" rainfall totals are likely over our region with some areas seeing a wintry mix by Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates!