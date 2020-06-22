Davenport Showers and storms will march east into the area this morning. The biggest threat will be heavy rain leading to localized flash flooding. Rainfall could exceed 2"in local areas with the slow movement. Along with heavy rain gusts up to 50mph will be possible. These storms should begin to weaken by 8 or 9AM.
Another round of storms will be likely with the passing cold front later this afternoon.
Heavy Rain & Localized Flash Flooding Possible This Morning
