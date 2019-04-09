Heavy Rain In Or Just North Of QC Could Lead To More River Troubles

A strong spring storm system will bring rain and snow to the midwest Wednesday through Friday. It appears the axis of heavy rain will be in the KWQC viewing area along and north of highway 30 or just a little north of the area depending on the track of the system. This also keeps the heavy snow just north of our region as well. What this means for the QC is that while the heavy rain misses us, it still has to make it down the river. There are 3 scenarios that can play out, 1) Rivers stay at their current levels well into next week, 2) they crest again at levels we saw earlier this week (8th highest crest on record) or 3) the crest a little higher than what we just saw. Bottomline this is a wait and see type of scenario and river flooding will be a problem it seems all the way into May.